JMM’s Hemant Soren to take oath as CM on Nov 26; Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal to attend ceremony

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren is set to take the oath as chief minister of Jharkhand on November 26.

The swearing-in ceremony is expected to be a grand event, with key leaders from the opposition INDIA bloc, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, likely to attend, India Today reported.

Hemant Soren is also scheduled to meet Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar at 4 p.m. on Sunday, to formally stake his claim to form the government, reports mentioned, citing sources from JMM.

Hemant Soren's return Earlier in 2024, Hemant Soren resigned as chief minister and was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate over corruption allegations related to mining leases. After spending several months in prison, he was granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court.

"We have passed the exam of democracy in Jharkhand," Hemant Soren said about the JMM-led coalition's poll performance at a press conference on Saturday, November 23 — the day results were declared.

Hemant Soren contested the elections from the Barhait seat, where his party, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha sweeped a total of 95,612 votes. Considered a JMM bastion, Barhait had witnessed Soren's win back in 2019 as well, when he garnered 25,740 votes over his rival Simon Malto from the BJP.

Jharkhand Assembly Election Results Hemant Soren's party secured 34 seats, Congress 16, RJD 4, and CPI-ML 2, paving the way for a second consecutive term in power for the INDIA bloc alliance.