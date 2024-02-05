Jharkhand's new CM Champai Soren wins floor test, gets support of 47 MLAs

Chief Minister Champai Soren-led Jharkhand's new government won the floor test in the state assembly on Monday. Champai Soren received the support of 47 MLAs, while 29 were in the Opposition. He formed the new government with support of MLAs from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress.

Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato asked the members of the House who were in favour and against the motion to stand at their places one by one.

"(A total of) 47 votes have been received in favour of the motion. There were 29 votes against the motion. Thus, this House passes the trust vote," the Speaker said before adjourning the House till 11 am on Tuesday.

A political party needs a majority of 41 members to cross the half-way mark in the 81-member assembly, and form a government in Jharkhand. Notably, Champai Soren's JMM currently has 29 seats in the assembly, while its ally Congress has 16 and the RJD has one seat.

Champai Soren took oath as the new chief minister of the state on February 2. The development came after JMM leader Hemant Soren resigned as the chief minister and subsequently got arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the alleged land scam case.

Hemant Soren was also present in the Assembly to attend the floor test. A special court in Ranchi allowed Soren to participate in the trust-vote. Participating in the debate, he said that his arrest is just an example of the oppression faced by tribals and Dalits in society in multiple ways.

"If you look back at the oppression faced by adivasis, backward, Dalits and minorities, it has been brought forward in multiple ways in different forms. January 31 is an example of this oppression," he was quoted by ANI as saying.

New Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren, while setting off the debate on the trust motion, said that the Centre is misusing the agencies. "The one who is ruling the Central government misused agencies. In 2019, Hemant got the mandate. Such a Chief Minister is arrested in a land scam case," the Chief Minister said supporting his predecessor.

