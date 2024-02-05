Jharkhand's new CM Champai Soren wins floor test, gets support of 47 MLAs
Jharkhand politics: The coalition government led by CM Champai Soren won the floor test with a 47:29 majority.
Chief Minister Champai Soren-led Jharkhand's new government won the floor test in the state assembly on Monday. Champai Soren received the support of 47 MLAs, while 29 were in the Opposition. He formed the new government with support of MLAs from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress.