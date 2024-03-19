Jharkhand news: Hemant Soren's sister-in-law Sita Soren joins BJP ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024
Jharkhand news: Sita Soren was reportedly unhappy for not being chosen as the Chief Minister after former CM Hemant Soren was jailed in the land scam case
Almost two months after his arrest in the land scam case, the sister in law of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday. Sita Soren, joined the saffron party at a event in New Delhi after reportedly being unhappy for not being chosen as the Chief Minister after Hemant Soren's arrest.
This is a developing story, will be updated with more inputs
