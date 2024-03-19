Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Politics / News/  Jharkhand news: Hemant Soren's sister-in-law Sita Soren joins BJP ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024

Jharkhand news: Hemant Soren's sister-in-law Sita Soren joins BJP ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024

Devesh Kumar

  • Jharkhand news: Sita Soren was reportedly unhappy for not being chosen as the Chief Minister after former CM Hemant Soren was jailed in the land scam case

Jharkhand: Former CM Hemant Soren's sister Sita Soren joining BJP in New Delhi

Almost two months after his arrest in the land scam case, the sister in law of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday. Sita Soren, joined the saffron party at a event in New Delhi after reportedly being unhappy for not being chosen as the Chief Minister after Hemant Soren's arrest.

JMM expressed shock over the news and said that they had no idea that Sita Soren is planning to join the BJP. While calling it unfortunate for the JMM, MP Mahua Maji said that the party is going through a crisis and everyone should keep some patience.

"We are all shocked. We don't have much knowledge about this that why did she do this but the party is going through a crisis right now. So, I think everyone should have had some patience. This is unfortunate for our party...Elections are around the corner. Our party is strong. People like this alliance, Hemant Soren worked with the guidance of Shibu Soren and Champai Soren is completing the incomplete work. So, this is a good message for even the last person...People want JMM once again and the alliance government to continue. Such decisions are hasty..." JMM MP Mahua Maji said.

This is a developing story, will be updated with more inputs

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Devesh Kumar

I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.