Almost two months after his arrest in the land scam case, the sister in law of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday. Sita Soren, joined the saffron party at a event in New Delhi after reportedly being unhappy for not being chosen as the Chief Minister after Hemant Soren's arrest. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

JMM expressed shock over the news and said that they had no idea that Sita Soren is planning to join the BJP. While calling it unfortunate for the JMM, MP Mahua Maji said that the party is going through a crisis and everyone should keep some patience.

"We are all shocked. We don't have much knowledge about this that why did she do this but the party is going through a crisis right now. So, I think everyone should have had some patience. This is unfortunate for our party...Elections are around the corner. Our party is strong. People like this alliance, Hemant Soren worked with the guidance of Shibu Soren and Champai Soren is completing the incomplete work. So, this is a good message for even the last person...People want JMM once again and the alliance government to continue. Such decisions are hasty..." JMM MP Mahua Maji said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This is a developing story, will be updated with more inputs

