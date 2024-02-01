Jharkhand political crisis deepens as Governor delays appointment of Champai Soren as next CM; JMM likely to shift MLAs
JMM MLAs claimed that the Governor told them that he would get back to them after reviewing all the papers, but they don't understand why there is so much delay
The political crisis in Jharkhand deepened on Thursday as the MLAs of the ruling JMM-Congress coalition accused Governor C. P. Radhakrishnan of delaying the appointment of Champai Soren as the next chief minister of the state. The MLAs claimed that the Governor told them that he would get back to them after reviewing all the papers, but they don't understand why there is so much delay.