The political crisis in Jharkhand deepened on Thursday as the MLAs of the ruling JMM-Congress coalition accused Governor C. P. Radhakrishnan of delaying the appointment of Champai Soren as the next chief minister of the state. The MLAs claimed that the Governor told them that he would get back to them after reviewing all the papers, but they don't understand why there is so much delay.

The sources close to JMM claimed that the ruling coalition may shift its MLAs out of the state to prevent poaching attempts from the BJP.

Champai Soren on Thursday wrote to Governor C. P. Radhakrishnan and asked him to at meet 3:00 PM at Raj Bhawan. The JMM leader said that he will be presented there with all the MLAs to assure him that "he has the ability to provide a stable government in the state."

Amid all the significant developments, former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren released a video on Thursday, which was made before his arrest. Hemant Soren claimed that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has no evidence against him and he will continue to fight against the atrocities on the poor, Adivasis, Dalit, and the innocent.

"Most probably ED will arrest me today, but I am not worried as I am Shibu Soren's son...After a full day of questioning, they decided to arrest me in matters which are not related to me. No evidence has been by them found yet. They also tried to spoil my image by conducting raids at my Delhi residence. We have to fight a new fight now against those who commit atrocities against the poor, Adivasis, Dalit, and the innocent..." Hemant Soren said.

Hemant Soren approaches Supreme Court Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren also approached Supreme Court on Wednesday challenging his arrest by ED in the land scam case. A Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud-led bench has decided to hear his plea tomorrow.

Hemant Soren was represented by senior advocates like Kapil Sibal and Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi. During the hearing, the Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta contended that the Jharkhand High Court is already hearing a similar petition, after which Hemant Soren's advocate cleared that they had withdrawn their plea from the high court.

