"We have a full majority. If BJP has the courage, then impose Article 365 and dislodge the state government. Otherwise, it should not talk rubbish. The people of the state are now disturbed with all of this. The entire system has been stalled," added Gupta. Notably, Article 365 of the Constitution imposes President's rule on a State which fails to comply with the directions given by the union government.

