MLAs of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Congress and the RJD left the state capital in three buses in the afternoon and returned to Ranchi after spending a few hours at Latratu in Khunti district
Amidst the political turmoil in Jharkhand, the MLAs of the ruling coalition were seen taking rides, first in buses and then in boat by the ruling coalition in the ongoing political drama in the state.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren had called a meeting of the state's ruling UPA coalition members, the third in two days.
Here is what is happening in the political circles in the eastern state of India:
Soren’s JMM believes that the BJP may make a serious attempt to poach MLAs from it and from the Congress in a bid to topple the government in a manner “similar to Maharashtra" and there is a need to ringfence the legislators in a “safe haven."
'Resort politics' is the need of the hour to keep the numbers of the ruling alliance intact, JMM sources had said earlier in the day.
Soon after the meeting of Jharkhand's ruling UPA coalition members, amidst speculation about Hemant Soren's possible disqualification as an MLA in the state assembly for allegedly violating poll norms by extending himself a mining lease, the UPA leaders along with the CM were seen having a quality time at the Latratu dam in Khunti district of the state.
At the Latratu dam, CM Hemant Soren was seen with UPA MLAs and ministers enjoying a boat ride near the Latratu dam. He was seen taken to a guest house near the Latratu dam in the Khunti district where the leaders had arrived from Ranchi.
Congress legislator Banna Gupta then said, “The BJP MP wanted us to go to Chhattisgarh, so we thought we should at least visit neighbouring district Khunti. As for the stability of the alliance, the ruling government is completely intact."
The Congress has blamed the BJP for polluting politics in the state. "Jharkhand's politics is different... BJP is trying to pollute politics here. If EC sends a report in a sealed envelope, it gets leaked even before it's opened. The alliance government's recent decisions will affect their (BJP) base in tribal areas," Jharkhand Congress working president Bandhu Tirkey told ANI.
The BJP has sought Soren's disqualification for violating Section 9 (A) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which deals with disqualification for government contracts.
In the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly, the ruling alliance has 30 MLAs of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), 18 MLAs of the Congress and one MLA of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).
In February this year, the BJP submitted a memorandum to the Governor seeking disqualification of Soren from the House under Section 9(A) of the Representation of People's Act.
