'One becomes your pet only when..': Ex-Jharkhand CM Babulal Marandi on UPA MLAs staying in hotel2 min read . 05:37 PM IST
- On 30 August, 31 MLAs and ministers of the ruling coalition in Jharkhand arrived in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur.
Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais is yet to take a decision on Election Commission of India (ECI)'s recommendation to disqualify Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) based on his alleged involved in violation of electoral norms in a coal smuggling case.
Meanwhile, news agency ANI has quoted former Chief Minister and BJP leader Babulal Marandi take a dig at the fact that UPA MLAs are staying in a hotel to avoid horse trading. He said, “For how long can you keep them caged in a hotel? After release, they will run away....One becomes your pet only when you give them love, timely food, respect".
Earlier on 30 August, amid political uncertainty over reports that Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren could be disqualified as an MLA, 31 MLAs and ministers of the ruling coalition in Jharkhand arrived in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur.
The legislators went to Raipur in an apparent effort by the Chief Minister to keep his flock together. The ruling coalition in Jharkhand includes JMM, Congress and RJD.
Sources said those who went to Raipur include 13 from Congress including four ministers and 18 MLAs of JMM. They said that ministers belonging to JMM did not go.
On Thursday, a 10-member delegation of United Progressive Alliance (UPA) in Jharkhand met the Governor seeking clarification over commotion on reports of “disqualification" of Chief Minister Hemant Soren as member of State Assembly. The state has also decided to hold a State Cabinet to decide on a special session of the State Assembly on 5 September.
The delegation also submitted a memorandum to the Governor wherein they mentioned that news of a ‘sealed envelope’ from ECI has caused much commotion and further requested Governor to “clear the air" over prevailing political commotion.
On Friday, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying that the party cannot tolerate opposition so they around with bags full of money and poach MLAs of the opposition parties.
"BJP cannot tolerate the opposition parties, they (BJP) resort to various tactics and use their power and money to scare or buy in the opposition leaders...They have a bag full of money and try to poach the leaders of the opposition parties," he said.
