Jharkhand political crisis: Ranchi court allows Hemant Soren to vote in floor test on 5 Feb | 10 things you need to know
Jharkhand Advocate General Rajiv Ranjan said that the Enforcement Directorate vehemently objected to any such permission to Hemant Soren, but the court allowed our plea
Amid intense political activity in Jharkhand, a special Ranchi court on Saturday allowed former chief minister Hemant Soren to participate in the floor test on 5 February, which will seal the fate of newly appointed CM Champai Soren. Jharkhand Advocate General Rajiv Ranjan said that the Enforcement Directorate vehemently objected to any such permission to Hemant Soren, but the court allowed the JMM chief to participate in the process.