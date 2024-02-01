‘Jharkhand will not bow down!’: INDIA bloc slams 'BJP's bullying' after arrest of Hemant Soren
Congress links Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Hemant Soren's arrest to ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, accusing BJP of trying to derail momentum gained by the yatra.
Members of the INDIA bloc have lashed out at the BJP for ‘bullying’ the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand Mukti Morcha ahead of Lok Sabha elections. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the saffron party of imprisoning opposition leaders to win the upcoming polls while others lauded the INDIA ally's ‘resilience in the face of adversity’.
Meanwhile the Congress linked the matter to its ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra. Senior party leader Jairam Ramesh flagged several recent events — such as Milind Deora's defection and Nitish Kumar's return to the NDA fold — to underscore his point.
"BJP's recent actions, including the arrest of Soren, are blatant attempts to derail the momentum gained by the yatra…These actions reflect the BJP's underlying fear and confusion. By resorting to such tactics, they seek to suppress opposition voices and undermine the cohesion within the INDIA bloc," Ramesh said.
The JMM leader was arrested on Wednesday night after a marathon seven hour interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate. He resigned as Chief Minister prior to his arrest, with party loyalist and state Transport Minister Champai Soren taking over the reins.
(With inputs from agencies)
