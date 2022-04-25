Jignesh Mevani re-arrested in new case after being granted bail

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Independent MLA from Gujarat Jignesh Mevani was re-arrested in Assam in a new case on Monday right after he was granted bail by a Kokrajhar Court in a case over tweets on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Independent MLA from Gujarat Jignesh Mevani was re-arrested in Assam in a new case on Monday right after he was granted bail by a Kokrajhar Court in a case over tweets on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Mevani was arrested on April 19 from Palanpur town in Gujarat after an FIR was lodged in Kokrajhar Police Station over his tweet, in which he had said PM Modi "considered Godse as God".
After his arrest, Mevani said this was "vendetta politics by the PMO (Prime Minister's Office).
"It is a conspiracy by the BJP and the RSS. They did this to tarnish my image. They have been doing this systematically. They did it to Rohit Vemula, they did it to Chandrasekhar Azad, now they are targeting me," he stated.
Kokrajhar First Class Judicial Magistrate Bhavna Kakoty granted him bail with several conditions, details of which are awaited.
Mevani was taken back to the Kokrajhar Jail after the hearing, and his lawyers said they are working on the formalities related to the bail bond.