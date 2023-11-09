The Bihar caste census debate took a fresh turn on Wednesday after Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) founder Jitan Ram Manjhi insisted that the data was incorrect. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar hit back in no uncertain terms, contending that the HAM chief was made CM due to the former's ‘foolishness’.

“It was my mistake that I made him (Jitan Ram Manjhi) the chief minister; otherwise, he has no sense. He came running to me, but I told him to stay there (in the opposition). He became the CM because of my foolishness," Kumar told the state Assembly. The heated remarks also prompted Kumar's cabinet colleagues to tug at his kurta and urge him to calm down. The JD(U) chief however sat down only after Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary asserted that Majhi had only assumed the top role due to Kumar's benediction (kripa).

“This man has always been wanting to remain in your company. When I dumped you a year ago, I had asked him to stay put, but he insisted that he wanted to come with me. Now he has run away. He wants to become a governor. Please oblige him," Kumar urged BJP leaders as they rose in protest after his remarks.

Manjhi later told reporters that he would file a complaint against the Chief Minister and demand his dismissal.

“I will complain against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to the governor and Union home minister. I will demand his dismissal and clamping of President's Rule in the state. Only a couple of days ago he had brought shame to the state through his remarks about women. His repeated misconduct shows he is no more in a sound state of mind and cannot be entrusted to hold such an important post," he contended.

