Jitu Patwari booked for objectionable remarks on BJP leader Imarti Devi: ‘Congress mentality,’ says Jyotiraditya Scindia
Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari was booked for derogatory remarks against BJP leader Imarti Devi, leading to an FIR. Patwari apologized for his remark. The controversy began with a viral audio clip falsely attributed to Imarti Devi, prompting criticism from BJP leaders.
Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari was booked on Friday for his alleged derogatory remarks about state BJP leader Imarti Devi, which sparked a controversy and prompted criticism from the ruling party.
