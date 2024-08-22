Farooq Abdullah confirms alliance with Congress on all 90 assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir

J-K Assembly Elections 2024: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah said on Thursday that an alliance with the Congress is final on all 90 assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir.

Livemint
Updated22 Aug 2024, 03:43 PM IST
J&K polls: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets J&K National Conference President Farooq Abdullah, in Srinagar, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is also seen.
J&K polls: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets J&K National Conference President Farooq Abdullah, in Srinagar, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is also seen.(PTI)

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah said on Thursday that an alliance with the Congress is final on all 90 assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir. "Congress and we (NC) are together. Tarigami sahab [CPM's MY Tarigami] is also with us. I hope that our people are with us so that we can win and do better for the people...," said Farooq Abdullah.

Also Read | J-K Polls 2024: Rahul Gandhi, Kharge in Srinagar, alliance with NC on cards?

Abdullah's announcement came after Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge called on the National Conference leadership at Abdullah's residence in Srinagar on Thursday.

"We had a good meeting, in a cordial atmosphere. The alliance is on track and, God willing, it will run smoothly. The alliance is final. It will be signed this evening and the alliance is on all 90 seats," Abdullah said.

Meanwhile, Khrage posted pictures of the meeting on X and said, "We, along with Shri @RahulGandhi had a warm courtesy meeting with @JKNC_ President, Shri Farooq Abdullah and JKNC Vice President, Shri @OmarAbdullah in Srinagar, today."

Abdullah expressed hope that full statehood with all powers would be restored. "Statehood is very important for all of us. This has been promised to us. This state has witnessed bad days and we hope it will be restored with its full powers. For that, we stand together with the INDIA bloc," he said.

 

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi, Ram Madhav in Srinagar today as J-K assembly election looms

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi asserted that it was his and his party's duty to ensure that the people of Jammu and Kashmir get their democratic rights back and that statehood is restored.

Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, Rahul Gandhi said that it is the priority of both the Congress Party and the INDIA alliance to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir as soon as possible.

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 will be held in three phases on September 18, September 25 and October 1. The results will be declared on October 4.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Aug 2024, 03:43 PM IST
HomePoliticsNewsFarooq Abdullah confirms alliance with Congress on all 90 assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    GAIL India

    234.00
    03:59 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    -2.2 (-0.93%)

    Bandhan Bank

    205.45
    03:51 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    1.65 (0.81%)

    Tata Steel

    154.10
    03:59 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    2.2 (1.45%)

    Bharat Electronics

    304.55
    03:59 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    -0.85 (-0.28%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Kalyan Jewellers India

    597.45
    03:57 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    49.3 (8.99%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    689.40
    03:46 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    49.2 (7.69%)

    Archean Chemical Industries

    821.30
    03:47 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    58.35 (7.65%)

    Raymond

    2,024.80
    03:57 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    135.05 (7.15%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,799.00-160.00
      Chennai
      73,440.00-591.00
      Delhi
      73,369.0057.00
      Kolkata
      73,655.00-17.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L-0.06
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

      More From Popular in Politics
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue