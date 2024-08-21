J-K Assembly Elections 2024: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge will spend two days in Jammu and Kashmir and take stock of the party's preparations for the 2024 assembly polls.

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge reached Srinagar on Wednesday. They will spend two days in Jammu and Kashmir and take stock of the party's preparations for the 2024 assembly polls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gandhi and Kharge may also explore the possibility of forging an alliance with Farooq Abdullah's National Conference.

The Congress posted a video on X on Wednesday to share glimpses of the moment when Gandhi and Kharge reached Srinagar. "Congress President Shri Kharge and Leader of Opposition Shri Rahul Gandhi received a warm welcome in Srinagar," the party's post on X read.

The grand-old party also informed that Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi will address Congress workers in Srinagar and Jammu on Thursday, August 22.

The Congress leaders received a rousing welcome upon their arrival here with party activists and supporters lining up outside the airport. The enthusiastic supporters even stopped Gandhi's vehicle on the airport road, causing some anxious moments for the security personnel escorting him.

J&K poll preparation {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gandhi and Kharge are likely to hold key meetings in connection with the three-phased assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir beginning September 18, a senior Congress leader told news agency PTI.

"There were no official meetings scheduled for the two leaders for Wednesday," he said.

According to the report, the two leaders will engage in extensive discussions with party leaders and workers of 10 districts of the Kashmir valley on Thursday. The meetings will begin at 10 am after which the two are likely to interact with the media in Srinagar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After wrapping up interactions in Srinagar, Gandhi and Kharge will fly to Jammu to continue their interactions with the cadres of 10 districts in the Jammu region.

The two leaders will take feedback from party workers about the grassroots-level preparations for the elections which are being held in the UT after a gap of ten years, a Congress leader said.

"This programme was decided even before the declaration of the election (dates) and only dates were to be finalised. This programme by Rahul ji and party president is to interact with the party workers so they are here," Karra told reporters outside Hotel Lalit where the Congress' central leaders are staying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Alliance with NC on cards? The two Congress leaders may also meet National Conference (NC) leadership to discuss a possible pre-poll alliance, party sources told PTI.

However, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Karra said the visit of the two leaders was planned well before the election schedule was announced. "This visit has no relation to (discussions on) the alliance," he added.

When asked about any invitation to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for a meeting with the leaders, Karra said such things happen after internal discussions and decisions within the party. "I cannot say anything on that," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Karra said the Congress' stand is that "we are open [for alliance] to all forces, parties and persons who oppose the BJP". He said, "We are ready to talk to all the like-minded parties."