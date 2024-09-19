J-K Assembly elections: PM Modi to address rallies in Jammu and Kashmir today

Prime Minister Modi will address a BJP rally in Srinagar ahead of Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections. The event expects 30,000 attendees and aims to boost support for BJP candidates. Voter turnout for the first phase was around 59%, with elections occurring in three phases through October 1.

Following a 59 per cent voter turnout in the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a public rally in Srinagar and Katra on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“A mega BJP rally will take place at Sher-e-Kashmir Park, Srinagar, ahead of the Assembly elections," a party spokesperson told PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Approximately 30,000 party workers are expected to attend the event.

“Senior BJP Leader Mohammad Anwar Khan has been appointed as the rally in-charge," he added.

Polling will occur in three phases on September 18, September 25, and October 1, with vote counting scheduled for October 8.

This rally is part of the BJP's campaign to gain support for its candidates in the Valley, where the party has yet to win a seat. Out of the 47 seats in Kashmir, the BJP has nominated candidates in 19 constituencies, which is less than one-third of the total and fewer than in the previous assembly elections in 2014.

The BJP announced that the rally will be held at Sher-e-Kashmir Park in Srinagar, with an anticipated turnout of 30,000 party workers and supporters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In response, security forces in Srinagar and throughout Kashmir are on heightened alert. Police officials have implemented increased patrols and set up multiple checkpoints to prevent security breaches.

"The first phase of the General Elections for the Legislative Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir reported an approximate voter turnout of 61.11 percent as of 11:30 PM. This figure will be updated by field officers as remaining polling parties return," the Election Commission stated in a late-night press release.

The final tally of votes for each polling station is provided in Form 17 C to polling agents at the close of polls.

In Kishtwar district, the Inderwal constituency had the highest turnout at 82.16 per cent, followed by Padder-Nagseni at 80.67 per cent and Kishtwar at 78.11 per cent.

In the adjacent Doda district, the Doda West segment recorded a turnout of 75.98 per cent, Doda at 72.48 per cent, and Bhaderwah at 67.18 per cent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In Ramban district, the Banihal segment saw a 71.28 per cent turnout, while Ramban recorded 69.60 per cent.

Among the seven constituencies in Anantnag district, Pahalgam had the highest voter turnout at 71.26 per cent, followed by Kokernag at 62 per cent, Dooru at 61.61 per cent, Srigufwara-Bijbehara at 60.33 per cent, Shangus-Anantnag at 56.72 per cent, Anantnag West at 48.73 per cent, and Anantnag at 45.62 per cent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The second phase of the elections is set for September 25, followed by the third phase on October 1. Vote counting will occur on October 8.

The National Conference and Congress have joined forces to form a pre-poll alliance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

These elections are significant, as they are the first to be held in nearly ten years and the first since the abrogation of Article 370.