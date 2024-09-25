J-K Assembly Elections: ‘Role in strengthening democracy,’ PM Modi urges people to exercise adult franchise

As voting began on Wednesday for the second phase of the assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday encouraged voters to exercise their right to vote.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “Today is the second phase of voting for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. I appeal to all voters to cast their votes and play their important role in strengthening democracy. On this occasion, I congratulate all the young friends who are going to vote for the first time!”

The 26 assembly constituencies voting today are spread over six districts – three in the Kashmir Valley and as many in the Jammu division.

Jammu and Kashmir is holding its first assembly elections in a decade to elect a government after over six years of Central rule. This is also first assembly election being held after abrogation of Article 370 in the erstwhile state in August 2019.

The final phase of polling will be held on October 1. The votes will be counted on October 8.

Key names in the fray for this phase are former chief minister Omar Abdullah, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Hamid Karra, BJP's Jammu and Kashmir chief Ravinder Raina and Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari.

Voting began at 7 AM across the 26 assembly constituencies, which are divided into six districts—three in the Valley and three in the Jammu division.

The Election Commission of India has set up 3,502 polling stations in these areas, consisting of 1,056 urban stations and 2,446 rural stations. To ensure a secure voting environment, a strong presence of security personnel, including police, armed police, and central paramilitary forces, has been deployed around the polling sites.

A multi-tier security arrangement is in place at each polling station to maintain a safe atmosphere for the second voting phase. For this phase, 157 special polling stations have been established, including 26 “pink polling stations” managed by women, 26 for specially-abled individuals, 26 for youths, 31 border polling stations, 26 green polling stations, and 22 unique polling stations.

Voting will conclude at 6 PM.