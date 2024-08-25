J-K Assembly Polls: ‘Amit Shah forced everyone to read our election manifesto, but the sad part is…,’ says Omar Abdullah

  • Omar Abdullah's remarks came two days after Amit Shah posed 10 questions to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, demanding clarification on the grand old party's stand on various issues as it allies with Farooq Abdullah-led NC for the upcoming J-K assembly polls.

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Updated25 Aug 2024, 03:00 PM IST
J-K Assembly Polls: ‘Amit Shah forced everyone to read our election manifesto, but the sad part is…,’ says Omar Abdullah
J-K Assembly Polls: ‘Amit Shah forced everyone to read our election manifesto, but the sad part is…,’ says Omar Abdullah(HT_PRINT)

Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah on August 25 'thanked' Union Home Minister Amit Shah for reacting to the National Conference (NC) election manifesto for the upcoming assembly election in the Union Territory.

Abdullah said the Home Minister forced everyone to read the manifesto. But the sad part is that he only focused on one paragraph, he said.

Also Read | Mint Interview: No election has resolved larger issue of J-K, says Iltija Mufti

“I thank the Union Home Minister for making mention of our election manifesto... He has forced everyone to read our election manifesto. The sad part is that he focussed on only one paragraph,” Omar Abdullah, the NC vice president was quoted by news agency ANI as saying in Ganderbal, Kashmir on Sunday.

Abdullah's remarks came two days after Amit Shah posed 10 questions to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, demanding clarification on the grand old party's stand on various issues as it allies with Farooq Abdullah-led NC for the upcoming assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

Amit Shah hit out at the Congress and Rahul Gandhi over the alliance and alleged that the Congress “repeatedly risked the nation's unity and security to satiate its greed for power.”

Farooq Abdullah announced the Congress-NC alliance for all 90 seats of the UT on August 22, but the final seat-sharing arrangement has not been announced yet. Senior Abdullah’s comments came after he and his son, Omar Abdullah, met with Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi in Srinagar.

Also Read | ‘No Miss India from Dalits, tribals…’: Rahul Gandhi in caste census push

The three-phase assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir will begin with the first round for 24 seats on September 18. The other two rounds are scheduled for September 25 and October 1. The votes will be counted on October 4.

Omar Abdullah released the party manifesto for the assembly polls in Srinagar on August 19. The party promised 12 guarantees, including restoration of Article 370 and 35 A, repeal of the Public Safety Act (PSA), the release of political prisoners, one lakh job creation, and restoration of the India-Pakistan dialogue.

The party also promised 12 free cylinders to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category, free travel for women in public transport, a commitment to the dignified return of Kashmiri Pandits, ease of passport, and stopping 'unnecessary harassment' of people on Highways.

Also Read | J-K Assembly Polls: NC, Congress ‘seal’ alliance, yet some hurdles remain

“Does the Congress support the National Conference's promise of a separate flag for Jammu and Kashmir? Do Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party support the JKNC's decision to restore Article 370 and 35A, and thereby push Jammu and Kashmir back into an era of unrest and terrorism?” Shah had asked after NC's manifesto release.

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Aug 2024, 03:00 PM IST
HomePoliticsNewsJ-K Assembly Polls: ‘Amit Shah forced everyone to read our election manifesto, but the sad part is…,’ says Omar Abdullah

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    154.15
    03:58 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    0.05 (0.03%)

    Bharat Electronics

    306.05
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    1.5 (0.49%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    319.10
    03:57 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    -5.05 (-1.56%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    352.00
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    1.95 (0.56%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Himadri Speciality Chemical

    527.10
    03:57 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    43.3 (8.95%)

    FSN E-Commerce Ventures

    226.90
    03:58 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    16.5 (7.84%)

    Elgi Equipments

    693.60
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    46.9 (7.25%)

    Doms Industries

    2,599.10
    03:29 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    168.4 (6.93%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,752.00-386.00
      Chennai
      73,179.00612.00
      Delhi
      72,466.00-244.00
      Kolkata
      73,322.00184.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

      More From Popular in Politics
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue