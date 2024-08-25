Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah on August 25 'thanked' Union Home Minister Amit Shah for reacting to the National Conference (NC) election manifesto for the upcoming assembly election in the Union Territory. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Abdullah said the Home Minister forced everyone to read the manifesto. But the sad part is that he only focused on one paragraph, he said.

“I thank the Union Home Minister for making mention of our election manifesto... He has forced everyone to read our election manifesto. The sad part is that he focussed on only one paragraph," Omar Abdullah, the NC vice president was quoted by news agency ANI as saying in Ganderbal, Kashmir on Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Abdullah's remarks came two days after Amit Shah posed 10 questions to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, demanding clarification on the grand old party's stand on various issues as it allies with Farooq Abdullah-led NC for the upcoming assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

Amit Shah hit out at the Congress and Rahul Gandhi over the alliance and alleged that the Congress “repeatedly risked the nation's unity and security to satiate its greed for power."

Farooq Abdullah announced the Congress-NC alliance for all 90 seats of the UT on August 22, but the final seat-sharing arrangement has not been announced yet. Senior Abdullah’s comments came after he and his son, Omar Abdullah, met with Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi in Srinagar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The three-phase assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir will begin with the first round for 24 seats on September 18. The other two rounds are scheduled for September 25 and October 1. The votes will be counted on October 4.

Omar Abdullah released the party manifesto for the assembly polls in Srinagar on August 19. The party promised 12 guarantees, including restoration of Article 370 and 35 A, repeal of the Public Safety Act (PSA), the release of political prisoners, one lakh job creation, and restoration of the India-Pakistan dialogue.

The party also promised 12 free cylinders to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category, free travel for women in public transport, a commitment to the dignified return of Kashmiri Pandits, ease of passport, and stopping 'unnecessary harassment' of people on Highways. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Does the Congress support the National Conference's promise of a separate flag for Jammu and Kashmir? Do Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party support the JKNC's decision to restore Article 370 and 35A, and thereby push Jammu and Kashmir back into an era of unrest and terrorism?" Shah had asked after NC's manifesto release.