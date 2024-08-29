J-K Assembly Polls: EC issues notification for 26 seats voting in phase 2 on September 25. Check full details here

The Election Commission of India on August 29 issued a notification for the filing of nomination papers by candidates for the second phase of the upcoming assembly in Jammu and Kashmir. As many as 26 seats will vote in the second phase of polling on September 25.

The last date for filling nomination papers will be September 5, while scrutiny will be done on September 6, according to the notification. The last day of withdrawing nominations is September 9.

Polling will be held from 7 am to 6 pm, while results of all phases will be declared on October 4.

Jammu and Kashmir is is holding its first assembly elections in a decade to elect a government after over six years of Central rule.

Voting will be held in three phases. The first round will be held on September 18. The next two phases will be held on September 25 and October 1. The results will be announced on October 4.

The election is expected to witness a multi-cornered fight for the 90 seats across the erstwhile state. While the National Conference and the Congress are fighting the elections in an alliance, the People's Democratic Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are the two other major players.

Here is a list of 26 assembly constituencies voting in second phase of polling in Jammu and Kashmir on September 25 :