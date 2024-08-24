J&K Assembly polls: Mehbooba Mufti releases PDP’s manifesto, says ‘ready support to Congress-NC alliance if…’

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti released the party manifesto, emphasizing the restoration of Article 370, diplomatic initiatives with Pakistan, and support for the Congress-NC alliance if PDP's agenda is accepted.

Livemint
Updated24 Aug 2024, 07:27 PM IST
Jammu and Kashmir news: The gates of my house have been locked up yet again to prevent me from visiting Mazar-e-Shuhada, says PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti
Jammu and Kashmir news: The gates of my house have been locked up yet again to prevent me from visiting Mazar-e-Shuhada, says PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti released party manifesto on Saturday and said that the party is ready to extend complete support to Congress-NC alliance if it accepts PDP agenda. 

PDP manifesto for Jammu & Kashmir  polls has called for restoration of Article 370, diplomatic initiatives between India and Pakistan. 

Here's what the manifesto said: 

According to the manifesto, the PDP “is resolute in its pursuit of restoring the constitutional guarantees that were unjustly scrapped and is committed to restoring Jammu & Kashmir to its original status, ensuring that the voices of its people are heard and their rights are safeguarded.”

"The unconstitutional and illegal revocation of Articles 370 and 35A in 2019 has further complicated the Kashmir issue, deepening the alienation felt by the people of the region. The PDP is resolute in its pursuit of restoring the constitutional guarantees that were unjustly scrapped, and is committed to restoring Jammu & Kashmir to its original status, ensuring that the voices of its people are heard and their rights are safeguarded," PDP stated in their manifesto.

The party advocated "diplomatic initiatives between India and Pakistan, emphasising conflict resolution, confidence-building measures, and regional cooperation" and the establishment of "full connectivity across the LoC for trade and social exchange."

PDP also stated that they will strive for the "revocation of PSA, UAPA and Enemy Act to put an end to unjust arrests of political and social activists, journalists, civil society and concerned citizens" and are committed to "the revocation of AFSPA."

They further promised the "re-establishment of J&K Human Rights Commission."

The PDP further stated that they are "committed to the dignified return of Kashmiri Pandits to their homeland, ensuring they are welcomed back as honoured members of our community" and further promised to revise the "current 1 BHK scheme to the minimum allocation of 2 BHK apartments for every returning family."

In other promises, under their "Everyday GUARANTEES," PDP promised "free 200 units of electricity to every household", "one time settlement for pending electricity bills," and "abolish meter system for water."

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Aug 2024, 07:27 PM IST
HomePoliticsNewsJ&K Assembly polls: Mehbooba Mufti releases PDP’s manifesto, says ‘ready support to Congress-NC alliance if…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    154.15
    03:58 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    0.05 (0.03%)

    Bharat Electronics

    306.05
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    1.5 (0.49%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    319.10
    03:57 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    -5.05 (-1.56%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    352.00
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    1.95 (0.56%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Himadri Speciality Chemical

    527.10
    03:57 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    43.3 (8.95%)

    FSN E-Commerce Ventures

    226.90
    03:58 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    16.5 (7.84%)

    Elgi Equipments

    693.60
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    46.9 (7.25%)

    Doms Industries

    2,599.10
    03:29 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    168.4 (6.93%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,138.00-394.00
      Chennai
      72,567.00-1,323.00
      Delhi
      72,710.00-178.00
      Kolkata
      73,138.00-537.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

      More From Popular in Politics
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue