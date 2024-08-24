PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti released the party manifesto, emphasizing the restoration of Article 370, diplomatic initiatives with Pakistan, and support for the Congress-NC alliance if PDP's agenda is accepted.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti released party manifesto on Saturday and said that the party is ready to extend complete support to Congress-NC alliance if it accepts PDP agenda. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PDP manifesto for Jammu & Kashmir polls has called for restoration of Article 370, diplomatic initiatives between India and Pakistan.

According to the manifesto, the PDP "is resolute in its pursuit of restoring the constitutional guarantees that were unjustly scrapped and is committed to restoring Jammu & Kashmir to its original status, ensuring that the voices of its people are heard and their rights are safeguarded."

"The unconstitutional and illegal revocation of Articles 370 and 35A in 2019 has further complicated the Kashmir issue, deepening the alienation felt by the people of the region. The PDP is resolute in its pursuit of restoring the constitutional guarantees that were unjustly scrapped, and is committed to restoring Jammu & Kashmir to its original status, ensuring that the voices of its people are heard and their rights are safeguarded," PDP stated in their manifesto.

The party advocated "diplomatic initiatives between India and Pakistan, emphasising conflict resolution, confidence-building measures, and regional cooperation" and the establishment of "full connectivity across the LoC for trade and social exchange."

PDP also stated that they will strive for the "revocation of PSA, UAPA and Enemy Act to put an end to unjust arrests of political and social activists, journalists, civil society and concerned citizens" and are committed to "the revocation of AFSPA." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

They further promised the "re-establishment of J&K Human Rights Commission."

The PDP further stated that they are "committed to the dignified return of Kashmiri Pandits to their homeland, ensuring they are welcomed back as honoured members of our community" and further promised to revise the "current 1 BHK scheme to the minimum allocation of 2 BHK apartments for every returning family."