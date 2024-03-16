Omar Abdullah, the former Chief Minister and Vice President of Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, said on Saturday that the Election Commission and the government "failed" the "test case" for 'One Nation, One Election". He was referring to the Elections Commission's decision to not hold assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir with the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

He said he was a bit "disappointed but not surprised" at the Election Commission's decision not to hold simultaneous polls in J&K. "I am a bit disappointed, but not surprised because all the air that has been created for one nation, one election has failed the test," he said.

"The EC, the Jammu and Kashmir administration and to that extent, the government of India is unable to put its money where its mouth is," Abdullah added.

Omar Abdullah also posted on X: “So much for ‘One Nation One Election’. The EC is unable to conduct assembly polls in J&K with the general election even when they acknowledge that elections are due #GeneralElection2024."