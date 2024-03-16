J&K Assembly polls: Omar Abdullah says Lok Sabha Elections a 'test case' for 'One Nation, One Election' but....
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Vice President of Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Omar Abdullah reacted to the Elections Commission's decision to not hold assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir with the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
Omar Abdullah, the former Chief Minister and Vice President of Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, said on Saturday that the Election Commission and the government "failed" the "test case" for 'One Nation, One Election". He was referring to the Elections Commission's decision to not hold assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir with the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
He said he was a bit "disappointed but not surprised" at the Election Commission's decision not to hold simultaneous polls in J&K. "I am a bit disappointed, but not surprised because all the air that has been created for one nation, one election has failed the test," he said.
"The EC, the Jammu and Kashmir administration and to that extent, the government of India is unable to put its money where its mouth is," Abdullah added.
Omar Abdullah also posted on X: “So much for ‘One Nation One Election’. The EC is unable to conduct assembly polls in J&K with the general election even when they acknowledge that elections are due #GeneralElection2024."
Meanwhile, Jammu & Kashmir National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah said that on one side the government "wanted One Nation, One Election and on the other side, they are holding State elections and parliamentary elections in 4 states". He asked, “Why is this (J&K) being denied?"
he criticised the Election Commission for raising security challenges in the Union Territory and said, "...If they say security is the reason, I do not think so. How is that security is alright for the parliamentary elections and not for the state elections?" He said, "When every party wanted elections (in J&K) then what is the reason it is not being done?"
Earlier, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said political parties in Jammu and Kashmir were in favour of holding assembly elections in Union Territory along with parliamentary or Lok Sabha polls. "...but the entire administrative machinery said it cannot be done simultaneously" from the security point of view," he said.
