J-K Assembly Polls: Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge in Jammu today; to explore Congress party’s alliance possibilities

  The two Congress leaders are also expected to explore possibilities of alliances with the regional parties – National Conference (NC) and the People's Democratic Party (PDP). The two parties are part of INDIA bloc but are rivals in Jammu and Kashmir.

Updated21 Aug 2024, 06:52 AM IST
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi will begin their two-day visit to Jammu and Srinagar today to take stock of party's preparations for the upcoming assembly elections in the Union Territory. 

The two leaders are also expected to explore possibilities of alliances with the regional parties – National Conference (NC) and the People's Democratic Party (PDP). The two parties are part of INDIA bloc but are rivals in Jammu and Kashmir.

This visit follows their meeting on Monday with general secretaries, in-charges, and screening committee members from four states heading to the polls.

On the first day today, the two leaders will be in Jammu for assembly-poll related meetings. The leaders will travel to Srinagar in the evening on Wednesday to continue their engagements and will hold a press conference there on Thursday.

Jammu and Kashmir is all set to hold its first Assembly elections in a decade to elect a government after over six years of Central rule. The last assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir was held in 2014.

Voting will be held in three phases with first round on September 18. The next two phases will be held on September 25 and October 1. The results will be announced on October 4. As many as 24 seats will vote in first phase on September 18.

Congress, NC alliance in the past

While there are no confirmations about any meetings of the Congress leaders with the NC or PDP leadership in the erstwhile state, the grand old party has in the past formed coalition government with the NC.

The NC won the 2008 Assembly elections, winning 28 seats. It formed a coalition government with the Congress, which had won 17 seats, in the then 87-member House that also included Ladakh.

Omar Abdullah, the NC vice president said in Srinagar on Monday that the party was willing to start a negotiations with the Congress party.

After the meeting of screening committee members in Delhi on Monday, Congress general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal had told reporters that the Congress is ‘very much for an alliance’ in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Our motive is to defeat the BJP. We should have a BJP free government. That is our preference and we are open. I hope everybody will think in that way," he said.

