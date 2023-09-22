Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the chairman of the Hurriyat Conference, has been released from house arrest on Friday. This comes after four years since he was initially detained following the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution in August 2019, according to officials.

As reported by PTI, the Mirwaiz will be allowed to take part in the Friday congregational prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid in the Nowhatta area here, the officials from the Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid -- the management committee of the mosque -- said.

"Senior police officials visited the residence of the Mirwaiz on Thursday to inform him that the authorities have decided to release him from house detention and allow him to go to Jamia Masjid for Friday prayers," the Auqaf said in a statement.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who leads several religious groups and serves as the chairman of the separatist Hurriyat Conference, has been released. This development occurred shortly after he filed a petition with the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

Earlier on September 15, the court granted the Jammu and Kashmir administration a four-week period to provide a response to Mirwaiz's petition.

Also Read: J&K: Omar Abdullah welcomes centre's permission to Muharram procession through traditional route after 3 decades

The Hurriyat leader, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, was placed under house arrest at his Nigeen residence on August 5, 2019. This action was taken on the same day that the BJP-led Central government revoked the provisions of Article 370 and reorganized the former state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories.

Earlier on August 18, the Mirwaiz sent a legal notice to the Jammu and Kashmir administration over his "house detention".

In a notice, it was mentioned that Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had categorically denied the detention of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq by asserting that he was free to relocate to any location.

"But, on the other hand, the deployment of a large contingent of security forces outside the Nigeen residence of my client nullifies the aforesaid stand of lieutenant governor...," according to the notice by the Mirwaiz's lawyer.

(With inputs from PTI)