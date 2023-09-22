J&K: Mirwaiz Umar Farooq released after 4 years of house arrest, set to offer Friday prayers at Srinagar's Jamia Mas1 min read 22 Sep 2023, 11:57 AM IST
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq released from house arrest after four years; allowed to attend Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid.
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the chairman of the Hurriyat Conference, has been released from house arrest on Friday. This comes after four years since he was initially detained following the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution in August 2019, according to officials.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message