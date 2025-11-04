JNUSU election 2025: List of candidates for President, VP, General Secretary and Joint Secretary as ABVP, Left face off

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) election is underway as polling started at 9 am today and will continue till 5.30 pm, excluding break from 1 pm to 2.30 pm. The fierce contest between the RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP)and Left Unity witnessed campaigning on the theme of “performance and nationalism” and “inclusion, accessibility, and student welfare”, respectively.

JNUSU election President Post candidates ABVP has fielded Vikas Patel, while the Left Unity, which includes the All India Students' Association (AISA), Students' Federation of India (SFI), and Democratic Students' Federation (DSF), has nominated Aditi Mishra for president.

JNUSU election Vice-President post candidates The ABVP has put forward Tanya Kumari for vice-president post, whereas Left Unity has fielded Kizhakoot Gopika Babu.

JNUSU election General Secretary post candidates For the general secretary position, Left Unity has Sunil Yadav as its candidate, while ABVP is fielding Rajeshwar Kant Dubey.

JNUSU election Joint Secretary post candidates Danish Ali represents Left Unity, and Anuj is the candidate for ABVP for the joint secretary role.

According to the election committee, approximately 9,043 students are eligible to vote this year. Around 30 percent of nominations for the central panel and 25 percent for school councillor positions come from women candidates.

In last year’s elections, AISA’s Nitish Kumar was elected president, while ABVP’s Vaibhav Meena won the joint secretary post, breaking a ten-year dry spell for the right-wing group and representing a “historic shift” in JNU campus politics.