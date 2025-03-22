‘Jo bhi aankhein dikhayega...’: Ajit Pawar warns those who intimidate ‘Muslim brothers and sisters’

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar warned on Friday that people who attempt to intimidate the Muslim community or create communal discord won't be spared. Pawar said this at an Iftar gathering he hosted in Mumbai on Friday. He emphasised the importance of unity and social harmony.

"I want to assure you that your brother Ajit Pawar is with you. Anyone who shows an eye to our Muslim brothers and sisters, if anyone tries to create a fight between two groups and takes law and order in his hands, whoever he is, he will not be spared, he will not be forgiven...," Ajit Pawar said.

The NCP leader emphasised the importance of communal harmony and unity against divisive forces and said that festivals like Holi, Gudi Padwa, and Eid promote togetherness and should be celebrated collectively, as unity is the true strength of the nation.

“Many great leaders like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Dr BR Ambedkar, Jyotiba Phule, and others have shown the path of social progress by taking along all religions and castes. We have to carry forward this legacy,” Pawar was quoted by ANI as saying.

"India is a symbol of unity and diversity. We have just celebrated Holi, and now Gudi Padwa and Eid are approaching. These festivals teach us to live together. Our real strength lies in unity," Pawar said.

Pawar's statement came after Maharashtra witnessed intense political debates over the Nagpur violence, which erupted amid the Mahayuti government's demand to remove Aurangzeb's grave from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

As the opposition continues to criticise the state government over the Nagpur violence, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde hit back at the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction, comparing himself to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and accusing the opposition of compromising for power.

Earlier on Thursday, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) organised an Iftar gathering in the national capital, attended by leaders from different political parties.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi were among those in the Iftar party.

Other senior leaders, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and SP MP Jaya Bachchan, also attended the event.