‘Jo dar jayega...’: Akhilesh Yadav reacts as OP Rajbhar says entire Samajwadi Party 'sitting ready to join BJP’

Amid a major crisis in the Trinamool Congress and brewing speculation about Shiv Sena (UBT)'s 'split' in the next few days, a massive exodus from another Opposition party has now been alleged.

Uttar Pradesh minister Om Prakash Rajbhar said in a post on X that “the entire SP [Samajwadi Party] is sitting ready to join the BJP” — a claim rejected by several SP leaders.

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He wrote in the social media post, “A major split is going to happen in the Samajwadi Party. Ram Gopal Yadav has submitted a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah ji.”

"Everyone in Uttar Pradesh knows who the mastermind behind the mining scam and Gomti River Front scam is. As the noose tightens, the SP is getting anxious," Rajbhar said.

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He added, "Forget Maharashtra and Bengal— the entire SP is sitting ready to join the BJP."

Rajbhar, who is also the founder of Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party, later told ANI, “Only when someone is ready to be bought, people will buy them. Don't keep your attention only on Maharashtra; it is UP's number now.”

“Didn't you see that Ram Gopal ji has given a letter to Amit Shah ji and told him that these are the names, call them and take them with you, but keep us safe. Ram Gopal ji should tell what he wrote in his letter. CBI has named Akhilesh ji in a mining-related case. Did anyone go to jail in the Gomti Riverfront case?,” he added.

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SP chief Akhilesh Yadav reacts: 'Jo dar jayega...' SP leaders, including party chief Akhilesh Yadav, dismissed Rajbhar's claim.

Akhilesh Yadav said on Wednesday the party remained strong and it was the BJP which had a history of "engineering" defections through inducements and pressure.

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Responding to a query at a presser on possible discontent within the Samajwadi Party (SP), Yadav, its chief, said the BJP previously succeeded in breaking several parties, including taking away legislators and leaders from the SP.

"If you look at Uttar Pradesh, several SP MLAs, MLCs and even Rajya Sabha members were taken away. There must have been some self-interest, some lure or some fear... People who get scared leave their party," he said.

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Akhilesh Yadav said, "Jo dar jayega, vo apna dall chod ke chala kayega [The one who gets scared will abandon their own group and walk away]; if we have to confront the BJP, then there should be a team of brave people. The Samajwadi Party is ready to fight."

The SP chief further claimed that the BJP, “which is breaking other parties and snatching away MLAs/MPs of other parties...In UP, even the BJP's own MLAs are ready to switch sides.”

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"The Samajwadi Party is a strong fight and has seen many ups and downs," Akhilesh Yadav said, brushing aside Rajbhar's claims.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party leader Ravidas Mehrotra said, "State Minister OP Rajbhar is a two-faced man. No cognizance should be taken of what he says. He gives statements only to remain a minister."

Mehrotra assured that not even a single leader of Samajwadi Party will go to the BJP.

"The Samajwadi Party will form the government in Uttar Pradesh in 2027. All MPs and MLAs of Samajwadi Party have faith in the leadership of Akhilesh Yadav ji," he told ANI.

"No matter how much the BJP tries and misuses CBI, ED, no leader of our party will go to any other party," he added.

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SP MP Afzal Ansari also rejected claims of a 'split' in the party.

He said, "There is no question of split in Samajwadi Party. Others are waiting to break away and infiltrate Samajwadi Party. There is no split within Samajwadis...Samajwadi Party is the only party which has defeated the BJP in Uttar Pradesh in 2024 and they will do it again in these elections..."

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Rai slammed OP Rajbhar for his split claims in Samajwadi Party, and said, “I don't want to talk about such patients, need to be careful or else he will transfer virus”.

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in