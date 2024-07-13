‘Jo karega jaat ki baat, usko padegi kaske laath..,’ Nitin Gadkari says BJP should avoid mistakes of Congress

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari emphasized BJP's integrity and warned against repeating Congress' mistakes.

Livemint
First Published13 Jul 2024, 10:42 AM IST
BJP leader Nitin Gadkari. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
BJP leader Nitin Gadkari. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)(PTI)

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday emphasized that the BJP has distinguished itself as a party of integrity, which has consistently earned voters' trust.

However, he warned against the BJP repeating the mistakes of the Congress, which led to its loss of power in the past, PTI reported.

“If we continue doing what the Congress used to do, then there is no use of their exit and our entry,” emphasised Gadkari in comments coming more than a month after the BJP failed to notch up a majority on its own in the Lok Sabha polls.

Also Read: ‘I am not a career politician, but…’: Nitin Gadkari on potential portfolio if BJP wins Lok Sabha election 2024

Speaking at a Goa BJP executive meeting near Panaji, attended by state unit president Sadanand Tanavade and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, among other leaders, Nitin Gadkari delivered a 40-minute address. During his speech, the Union Minister reminisced about his mentor and former Deputy Prime Minister L K Advani's assertion that “BJP is a party with a difference.”

“Advaniji used to say that we are a party with a difference. We have to understand how different we are from other parties,” the former BJP president maintained.

Also Read: ‘One who works never gets respect…,’ Nitin Gadkari on deteriorating ideology among politicians

The Lok Sabha MP from Nagpur said people have elected the BJP because of the Congress' mistakes and cautioned against his party committing the same errors.

“If we commit the same mistakes, then there is no use in their exit and our entry,” asserted Gadkari.

“That is why, in the days to come, party cadres should know that politics is an instrument of bringing social and economic reforms,” he said.

Gadkari stressed that “We (BJP) have to create a corruption-free country and for that we should have a plan in place”.

Also Read: EVs or hybrids? For Nitin Gadkari, the answer lies in ethanol

Referring to politics in adjoining Maharashtra, Gadkari argued that in his home state there is a trend of playing politics on caste lines (jativadi rajkaran).

“I have decided not to follow this trend. I have told people that I will not indulge in caste-based politics (jaat-paat). Jo karega jaat ki baat, usko padegi kaske laath (the one who will speak about caste will get a strong kick),” he warned. Gadkari said a person is known by values he possesses and not his caste. In a message directed at Goa BJP cadres, Gadkari urged them to visit every constituency and strengthen the organisation so that the party is able to retain power after the 2027 assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
First Published:13 Jul 2024, 10:42 AM IST
HomePoliticsNews‘Jo karega jaat ki baat, usko padegi kaske laath..,’ Nitin Gadkari says BJP should avoid mistakes of Congress

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

166.90
03:58 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-7.6 (-4.36%)

Tata Steel

168.70
03:58 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-0.3 (-0.18%)

Bharat Electronics

333.30
03:59 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-2.25 (-0.67%)

Wipro

560.05
03:56 PM | 12 JUL 2024
25.7 (4.81%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

KPIT Technologies

1,864.00
03:57 PM | 12 JUL 2024
154.25 (9.02%)

Inox Wind

171.90
03:59 PM | 12 JUL 2024
13.85 (8.76%)

Zensar Technologies

768.20
03:29 PM | 12 JUL 2024
50.45 (7.03%)

Coforge

5,950.05
03:29 PM | 12 JUL 2024
386.65 (6.95%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,263.00176.00
    Chennai
    74,699.00757.00
    Delhi
    74,989.00975.00
    Kolkata
    74,190.00-187.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Politics

    More From Popular in Politics
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue