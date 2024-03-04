Hours after veteran Trinamool Congress leader Tapas Roy on Monday submitted his resignation to the West Bengal assembly speaker, another TMC leader Santanu Sen questioned the leader's decision and asked why did he think of this suddenly, 15 days before the election announcement? {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sen asked, as quoted by news agency ANI, “Tapas Roy is now saying that he is not getting any importance in the party. But why did he think of this suddenly, 15 days before the election announcement? Why did he not speak earlier?...TMC made you a minister, the Deputy Chief Whip, organisational chief. It is being heard that you are going to change your ideology and join another party. Can a man do that suddenly if he doesn't have a lucrative job from the other side?..."

Tapas Roy had dropped a hint at quitting the Mamata Banerjee-led party with submitting his resignation to the West Bengal assembly speaker. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Roy, TMC’s deputy chief whip in the West Bengal assembly and a legislator from the Baranagar constituency of north Kolkata submitted his resignation to Speaker Biman Banerjee in the afternoon.

He took the step after expressing his "deep disappointment and hurt" with his party and its supremo Mamata Banerjee for “deserting him during trying circumstances". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He said to the media at his Bowbazar residence in central Kolkata that the party leadership did not stand by him when his residence was raided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on January 12 this year.

“Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stood in the assembly and said that the ED was targeting Shajahan Sheikh. I was expecting her to speak a word or two about the raids at my place which devastated my family. But not a word was spoken," Roy said.

Claiming he has remained 'spotless and free of corruption' during his entire political career, he alleged, “I have reasons to believe that a section of my own party leaders were responsible for orchestrating the ED operation at my residence. I was devastated to know that some of them were rejoicing when my house was being raided and my family members were suffering deep trauma." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With agency inputs.

