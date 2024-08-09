’When Trump spoke about bloodbath...’: Joe Biden ‘not confident’ about peaceful transition of power if…

US President Joe Biden expresses doubts about a peaceful transfer of power if Trump loses upcoming election during an interview with CBS News.

Livemint
Published9 Aug 2024, 12:41 AM IST
'When Trump spoke about bloodbath...': Joe Biden ‘not confident’ about peaceful transition of power if…
’When Trump spoke about bloodbath...’: Joe Biden ‘not confident’ about peaceful transition of power if…(REUTERS)

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he is not confident about a peaceful transfer of power if Republican Donald Trump loses the upcoming presidential election.

In a recent interview with US-based media house CBS News, the first after announcing his withdrawal from the Presidential race, Biden expressed doubts about a peaceful transfer of power and said, "If Trump loses, I'm not confident at all."

The interview was conducted in the White House and will be aired on August 11. The two spoke about Biden's decision to withdraw his candidature, his outlook on the country, his reflections on American democracy, and much more.

Biden said that he is not confident about a peaceful transfer of power if Trump loses, as a rhetoric on the former President's comment that the only way he would lose is if "the election is stolen from him", CBS News reported.

"If Trump loses, I'm not confident at all. He means what he says. We don't take him seriously. He means it, all the stuff about, 'If we lose, there'll be a bloodbath, it'll have to be a stolen election,'" Biden said when asked if he was confident about the transfer of power in January 2025, CBS reported.

The 'bloodbath' Trump referred to was when he said that the US auto industry and the country would be in a 'bloodbath' if he lost the Presidential election, CNN reported. However, Harris's campaign teams jumped upon the comment, accusing Trump of threatening political violence.

US Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat, has described her campaign as "not just a fight against former US President Donald Trump" but a "fight for our future." She said she is fighting for affordable housing, child care, and healthcare.

"Look what they're trying to do now in the local election districts where people count the votes, or putting people in place in states that they're going to count the votes, right?" CBS quoted Biden.

The Democratic Party's presidential candidate, Kamala Harris, made the remarks at her first rally with running mate Tim Walz.

 

Catch all theBudget News,Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:9 Aug 2024, 12:41 AM IST
HomePoliticsNews’When Trump spoke about bloodbath...’: Joe Biden ‘not confident’ about peaceful transition of power if…

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    150.50
    03:59 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -3.35 (-2.18%)

    Bharat Electronics

    298.30
    03:59 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -1.95 (-0.65%)

    Tata Power

    418.00
    03:54 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -12.25 (-2.85%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    338.25
    03:59 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -5.45 (-1.59%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Honasa Consumer

    496.35
    03:53 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    40.4 (8.86%)

    Triveni Turbines

    690.10
    03:40 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    52.05 (8.16%)

    Route Mobile

    1,623.00
    03:44 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    121.05 (8.06%)

    Kfin Technologies

    900.35
    03:29 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    56.65 (6.71%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,389.00100.00
      Chennai
      69,975.00-1,282.00
      Delhi
      70,940.00236.00
      Kolkata
      70,871.0029.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

      More From Popular in Politics
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue