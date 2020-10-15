Joe Biden raised $383 Mn in September, breaking earlier record

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden raised $383 million in September, surpassing the record-breaking haul he collected a month earlier in his campaign against President Trump.

Mr. Biden’s fall fundraising will give his team the ability to compete on the broadest general election map against the president and run a large advertising campaign in the final weeks before the Nov. 3 election.

Jen O’Malley Dillon, Mr. Biden’s campaign manager, said on Twitter that the campaign had $432 million in the bank. She said $203 million of the money raised during September came from online donors.

Mr. Biden’s campaign raised the money along with joint fundraising committees set up with the Democratic National Committee. Mr. Trump’s campaign hasn’t yet released its fundraising totals for September.

Mr. Biden brought in a then-monthly record of $364.5 million in August, helped by the party’s summer convention and selection of Sen. Kamala Harris (D., Calif.) as Mr. Biden’s running mate. That eclipsed Barack Obama’s record of more than $190 million in September 2008.

In all, Mr. Biden’s campaign has raised nearly $890 million in the past three months.

