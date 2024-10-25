Joe Rogan takes center stage in an election season dominated by podcasts

Donald Trump is making a much anticipated stop at the Austin studio for the nation’s No. 1 podcaster, with a taping scheduled for Friday that could air as soon as Saturday. The visit to “The Joe Rogan Experience" is part of his final push to reach voters just over a week ahead of the election.

Vice President Kamala Harris’s camp has also been in discussions to come on the show, but an appearance looks increasingly unlikely, with sticking points including the location and timing, according to people familiar with the talks.

Podcasts are wielding unprecedented power in this election, as the biggest names in the medium prove they can deliver audiences that rival or even surpass the viewership of network or cable news.

A slot on Rogan’s show—which regularly draws 15 million listeners across platforms including Spotify and YouTube, including a lot of young men—became increasingly attractive to both campaigns in recent weeks as they duke it out in battleground states for undecided votes in a close race.

Trump has opened a narrow lead in the race, according to a Wall Street Journal poll released Wednesday. The former president’s challenge appears to be in motivating the young men who lean toward him to come out and vote. Harris has run stronger with women, and has been looking for nontraditional ways to reach younger men and peel some away from Trump.

“In an election where a lot of undecided voters are younger, it’s imperative to reach them where they are," said Ben Leiner, a lecturer on media, technology and democracy at the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business. The sheer volume of interviews in these final weeks reflects the candidates’ need to break through, particularly with younger voters whose worldviews may be more influenced by their trusted fitness podcaster than by mainstream media.

More than half of Americans now consume at least one podcast a month, according to new data from industry advisory and data tracker Sounds Profitable.

Rogan’s show features candid conversations with celebrities, athletes, politicians, scientists, executives, comedians and others. They often last three hours or more. Sometimes guests drink whiskey or smoke cigars while taping episodes. Elon Muskfamously smoked marijuana on the show.

Rogan asks guests to commit to at least one hour of conversation, and not have handlers in the room during the interview. Harris, who has been cautious in doling out unscripted and long-form interviews, did agree to those terms but the logistics of organizing a taping have proved challenging, people familiar with the talks said.

Harris’s campaign was hopeful about doing the interview Friday, while in Texas, but the timing didn’t work out, those people said. Her campaign later learned of Trump’s interview through news reports.

Instead, Harris is scheduled to tape an interview with podcaster, social scientist and researcher Brené Brown while in Texas on Friday. Her show is popular among older women.

Trump has made about 17 podcast appearances this year, including those that appeal to young men such as “This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von" and “Full Send Podcast." Harris went on eight podcasts this year in her capacity as vice president, and has made two more appearances since becoming the Democratic nominee.

She went on Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy," a show about sex and relationships, to reach young women, and “All the Smoke," hosted by former NBA players, to reach young Black men.

The audience for an appearance by either candidate on Rogan’s show would likely dwarf other interviews they have done to date, though there are key differences in the way podcasting and TV audiences are measured. Harris’s appearance on “Call Her Daddy" earlier this month has drawn an audience of 7.1 million across platforms, according to a person familiar with the matter.

By comparison, roughly 5.7 million tuned in to watch her on CBS News’s “60 Minutes," according to Nielsen ratings. Her interview with Fox News’s Bret Baier drew 9.8 million viewers over multiple airings earlier this month. Her August sit-down with CNN’s Dana Bash averaged 7.3 million viewers, while the CNN town hall with Harris Wednesday evening had 3.3 million viewers, the network said.

View Full Image Vice President Kamala Harris appearing on the ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast with host Alex Cooper, in an episode released this month. Photo: Call Her Daddy

Podcasting has earned a reputation as an intimate medium where hosts build a high level of trust with their listeners.

Rogan’s latest multiyear deal with Spotify, secured earlier this year and worth up to $250 million, illustrates the value of the medium. Rogan—and Spotify—landed in hot water in 2022 when rocker Neil Young pulled his music from the service because of what he said was vaccine misinformation spread by the podcaster.

The company stood by Rogan, with Chief Executive Daniel Ek saying the ambition to make Spotify the “largest audio platform in the world" involves embracing diverse voices and differing opinions. Rogan pledged to be more balanced and informed about controversial topics and guests.

Trump’s journey to Rogan’s show was bumpy. Ahead of the 2020 election, Rogan endorsed Bernie Sanders but later said he would rather vote for Trump when President Biden became the Democratic Party nominee.

Two years ago, Rogan said he wasn’t a Trump supporter and had repeatedly turned down having him on the show. “I’ve said no every time," he said during a July 2022 episode. “I’m not interested in helping him."

This summer, when Rogan—who is also an Ultimate Fighting Championship commentator—voiced support for Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump cooled on the podcast. “It will be interesting to see how loudly Joe Rogan gets BOOED the next time he enters the UFC Ring??? MAGA2024," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

Rogan has softened his tone on Trump recently, saying last month that he didn’t think Trump’s presidency was as extreme as some make it out to be. “Everyone’s saying he’s going to be a dictator. Well, he wasn’t a dictator. He was the president," Rogan said. “He actually was the president for four years and the economy really did well and he really did try to cut some of the bulls— down that’s going on in this country."

Rogan also commended Harris’s performance at the September debate against Trump.

“She was way better prepared," he said on an episode a few days after the debate, adding that her responses even to tough questions “sounded real good."

The candidates’ podcast appearances often fuel additional media coverage, with segments cut down into short videos of viral sound bites. A clip of Trump on Lex Fridman’s podcast suggesting he’d release official documents related to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein circulated widely on social media.

