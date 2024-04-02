AAP leader Atishi claims a person close to her said she should join the BJP or be prepared to be arrested by ED within a month

Delhi minister and prominent AAP leader, Atishi, has made serious allegations claiming that she was warned by a close associate to either join the BJP or expect arrest by the Enforcement Directorate within a month.

Addressing a press conference, Atishi expressed concerns that she and three other AAP leaders - Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, MLA Durgesh Pathak, and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha - could be arrested.

The senior AAP leader also mentioned being informed about potential raids by the ED at her and her relatives' residences in the upcoming days.

Also Read: 'Arvind Kejriwal didn't complain; kept isabgol, toffees on his table': How Delhi CM spent his night in Tihar jail “I have been told that soon there will be ED raids at our residence and then we will be taken into custody. The BJP is now targeting the next line of the leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party," Atishi said.

Atishi made startling allegations just a day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) named her and Saurabh Bharadwaj in the court. The ED claimed that Arvind Kejriwal informed them that Vijay Nair, a central figure in the purported liquor scandal, reported to Atishi and Saurabh.

Also Read: Sunita Kejriwal likely to assume 'significant role' in AAP, BJP says 'Rabri Devi in making' BJP calls Atishi's claim baseless Speaking on Atishi's allegations that "BJP approached me to join their party to save my political career or face arrest by ED," BJP leader RP Singh said, "I too can make such baseless allegations. I too can say that Saurabh Bharadwaj called me up and requested me to protect them from Arvind Kejriwal who wants to put them behind bars and make Sunita Kejriwal the CM."

Also Read: Arvind Kejriwal ‘giving false, contrary statements’: 10 key takeaways from ED's judicial remand application He added, "This is their internal tussle which is coming out again and again in different manners. The truth is that action will be taken against all whose names are involved in the matter...The fight for the CM post has begun in AAP. Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi are on one side while Sunita Kejriwal and Arvind Kejriwal are on the other side..."

Also Read: All rules have to be broken for Arvind Kejriwal to perform CM's duties from Tihar jail: Expert Will Delhi CM resign? When Atishi was asked if Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal would resign from his post, she added, "There are two constitutional and legal provisions related to this in our country. Representation of the People Act says that if you have a conviction for more than two years, then you cannot remain a public representative. Arvind Kejriwal has not been convicted...Arvind Kejriwal enjoys the overwhelming majority of the Delhi Assembly, so there is no reason for Arvind Kejriwal to resign. If Arvind Kejriwal resigns today then it will be a straightforward solution for the Bharatiya Janata Party to topple the opposition governments..."

(With inputs from ANI)

