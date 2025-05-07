Nadda calls for training of healthcare professionals on fire safety measures

New Delhi: Union minister of health and family welfare J.P. Nadda on Tuesday highlighted the need for capacity building and sensitization of all cadres of personnel in the public and private sectors regarding fire safety and disaster preparedness in healthcare establishments.

Advertisement

The government commenced the second national workshop on health sector disaster management and fire safety in healthcare facilities in New Delhi.

The efforts are being made to mitigate the risk of fire incidents at hospitals during the summer.

According to media reports, around 66 fire incidents have been reported in hospitals in the Delhi-National Capital Region. However, the numbers could be higher as many incidents are not reported.

The workshop by the health ministry’s disaster management cell is being organized to round off activities held as part of Fire Safety Week in coordination with disaster nodal officers from all states and Union territories.

Nadda highlighted the importance of the work and said, “We need to make our health facilities more resilient and resistant to disasters and fire incidents. We should focus on the preventive part of the disasters so that uninterrupted, comprehensive and quality health services can be ensured.”

Advertisement

The minister said, “We work with high-load equipment and highly inflammable materials like oxygen and chemicals that not only save lives but also might cause a hazard. Therefore, there is a need for increased sensitization to them.”

He urged contributions from all stakeholders as the responsibility lies not only with the top officials but also with grassroots workers and paramedics.

The government has emphasized the need for regular fire safety audits of institutions and for preventing disasters before they occur.