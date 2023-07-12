A meeting of the Lok Sabha Pravas Yojana is scheduled to take place today at the BJP headquarters in Delhi, chaired by party president JP Nadda.

As reported by ANI, the discussions in the meeting will revolve around the upcoming Lok Sabha election, as well as preparations for various state elections.

The Lok Sabha Pravas Yojana, introduced by the BJP last year, aimed to devise strategies, with a particular emphasis on constituencies where the party secured the second or third position in the 2019 General Election or won by a narrow margin.

'Lok Sabha Pravas,' a pre-election campaign aimed at bolstering the grassroots presence of the saffron party in preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

This comes at a time when the second meeting for opposition unity, organized by the Congress party, is set to hold on July 17-18, with the participation of top leaders from at least 24 political parties, ANI reported citing sources.

This move indicates that eight new parties have recently pledged their support to the opposition's collective efforts in presenting a unified front against the BJP in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This meeting follows the previous significant opposition gathering that took place in Patna, Bihar last month.

Congress President in a letter addressed to top opposition party leaders reminded them about their participation in June 23 opposition meeting held in Patna called by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Earlier on July 4, BJP's top brass embarked on making big organisational restructuring of regional units, in what is being seen as the crucial move ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. The organisational changes include naming Union minister G Kishan Reddy, Sunil Jakhar and Babulal Marandi its president in Telangana, Punjab and Jharkhand respectively.

In a statement, the party also announced former Union minister D Purandeswari as its new Andhra Pradesh president and brought in OBC leader Etela Rajender as its election management committee chairperson in the poll-bound Telangana.

The development is likely to further fuel the speculation about a Cabinet rejig.

The BJP is gearing up for assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram to be held later this year as well for the next year's Lok Sabha elections.

(With inputs from ANI)