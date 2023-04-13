The accused is "a repetitive offender" (sic) and facing charges for his defamatory utterances elsewhere too, and the Supreme Court had warned him after he tendered apology in one case, said Modi, a former minister in the previous Gujarat government. In his affidavit, Modi cited as many as 11 cases of criminal defamation and one of `promoting enmity between different groups' (seven of which are currently pending before different courts) that Gandhi is facing or has faced. A metropolitan magistrate's court in Surat on March 23 sentenced Rahul Gandhi to two years in jail after holding him guilty for his remark "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname", made during an election rally on April 13, 2019.