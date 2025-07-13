July 13 'Martyrs' Day' row in Kashmir: MLAs, party leaders ‘locked’ inside homes. ‘Blatantly undemocratic,’ says CM Omar

A National Conference spokesperson alleged on Sunday that he, and many of his colleagues in the party and assembly, have been locked inside their homes to prevent them from attending the July 13 Martyrs' Day function in Srinagar.

The leader of Jammu and Kashmir's ruling party said that such actions are unjustified, deeply insensitive, and reveal a troubling disregard for the erstwhile state's history.

“Since last night, I like many of my colleagues, including the party leadership at Gupkar, the Advisor to the Chief Minister, and a majority of sitting MLAs have been locked inside my home,” Tanvir Sadiq wrote in a post on X.

Sadiq is also an NC MLA representing the Zadibal assembly seat of Srinagar.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called the move a ‘blatantly undemocratic.’ “All to stop people from visiting a historically important graveyard containing the graves of people who laid down their lives to give Kashmiris a voice & to empower them. I will never understand what the Law & Order government is so afraid of,” he said in a post.

Earlier, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's administration in the UT denied permission to all political parties, including the ruling National Conference, to attend July 13 Martyrs' Day function in Srinagar. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and his father Farooq Abdullah were expected to join the wreath-laying ceremony.

Police deny permission In a statement, police said the district administration of Srinagar has denied permission and warned that strict action will be taken against any violator who tries to proceed towards the venue.

The police advised intended participants to "strictly comply with the instructions and refrain from violating the orders issued by the District Administration".

The ruling National Conference had sought permission from the Srinagar district magistrate to pay homage to the persons "martyred" by the forces of the Dogra Maharaja of Jammu and Kashmir, Hari Singh, on July 13, 1931.

National Conference general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar, in a letter to the Srinagar DM, said party president Farooq Abdullah and other senior functionaries of the party intend to visit the graveyard of "martyrs" at Naqshband Sahib near Nowhatta at 8 am on Sunday (July 13).

"It is requested to kindly confirm the proposed timing or allot the timing so that there is no confusion whatsoever in this regard...party will follow the timing as allotted," Sagar wrote in the letter.

Why is July 13 observed as Martyrs' Day? July 13 is observed as Martyrs' Day to commemorate the sacrifice of 22 people who led an uprising against the ‘autocratic’ rule of Maharaja Hari Singh in 1931, which eventually forced the Maharaja to hold the first assembly elections in the history of Jammu and Kashmir.

The day was a public holiday in the erstwhile state until 2019, when Article 370, granting special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was abrogated. Since 2020, July 13 has been dropped from the official calendar of public holidays.

Instead, the L-G administration declared September 23, Maharaja Hari Singh's birthday, a public holiday in Jammu and Kashmir.

Since then, the UT administration has disallowed any function at the Martyrs' graveyard and even put Kashmiri leaders, including former chief ministers, under house arrest to prevent them from visiting the Martyrs' graveyard in Srinagar.

After winning elections and forming a government in October 2024, the NC has been seeking to restore the holiday. The UT administration has also removed 5 December, the birthday of Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, the National Conference founder and Omar Abdullah's grandfather, from the official calendar of public holidays.

An NC spokesperson said for decades, the party has solemnly observed "Martyrs' Day" on July 13, honouring the valiant sacrifices made in 1931.

"However, since 2019, we have repeatedly been denied the right to commemorate this historic day - a day deeply rooted in the collective memory and political conscience of our people. This year, in keeping with our tradition, we have formally written to the District Magistrate, Srinagar, seeking permission to peacefully assemble and pay floral tributes at Mazar-e-Shuhada," she said.

Traditionally, the NC organises a wreath-laying ceremony at the Martyrs' graveyard before holding a public meeting on July 13. Other regional parties, such as the PDP and Apni party, have also announced that they will observe Martyrs' Day on July 13.

This is not just unfortunate; it is a deliberate attempt to suppress remembrance and deny us the right to honour the martyrs of July 13.