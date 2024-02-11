Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said that like Lord Ram's temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, Lord Krishna Jnanabhumi will also be built in harmony and under the law. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi", Fadnavis said, "Just as the temple of Lord Ram has been built under the complete legal process, in the same way, Lord Krishna Jnanabhumi will also be built in harmony and under the law..."

"Mathura, Kashi and Ayodhya are very sacred places for all of us...People expect that Shri Krishna's birthplace should also be developed."

On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath invoked Krishna from 'Mahabharat,' saying that Krishna wanted five villages, "but Hindu society is asking for only three centres – the centres of our faith."

"Everyone in the country is happy that Lord Ram has been installed in the temple. This is the first instance in the world that Lord Ram Lalla himself had to produce evidence of his own existence. But this teaches us perseverance... We were happy not only because Lord Ram found his place but also because we kept our words... mandir wahi banaya...We do not only talk. We walk the talk."

"This (pran-pratisha of Ram Temple) should have happened earlier. We know that the issue was sub-judice. But the roads of Ayodhya could have been widened, and an airport could have been made. But what was this mentality to stop the development of Ayodhya, Kashi, Mathura?"

The UP CM attacked the previous government for various curfews and prohibitions in Ayodhya and spoke about the injustices faced by the city. "Ayodhya faced curfews and prohibitions during the rule of the previous government. For centuries, Ayodhya became a victim of nefarious intentions. Ayodhya faced injustice."

Invoking reference from Mahabharata again, Adityanath said “When I speak of injustice, I must speak of the injustice that took place 5,000 years ago. Pandavas too faced injustice. At that time, Krishna went to the Kauravas and sought only five villages. Keep the rest with yourself, Krishna told them. Duryodhan woh bhi de na saka, ashish samaj ki le na saka…"

"These three centres are very special to the faith. There is a determination and when politics gets involved in it, it creates division," the UP chief minister said.

(With agency inputs)

