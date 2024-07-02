Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at the Congress on Tuesday and accused the Opposition party of ‘conspiring to spread economic unrest in country’. The PM claimed that the INDIA bloc member had become a ‘parasitic party’ during the recent polls with its tally of 99 largely due to its allies.
Here are 10 quotes from Modi's address
- "Lies are being spread about recruitment in armed forces to ensure that the youth do not sign up for the armed forces. There is a conspiracy in this regard. After all, at whose behest Congress is trying to weaken our armed forces and spreading lies," he said.
- “The statements of Congress leaders have even surpassed film Sholay. You all would remember Mausi ji from the film. Teesri baar toh haare hain par Mausi ji, moral victory toh hai na (we have lost third time but Mausi ji, it is a moral victory). Arey Mausi 13 rajyon mein zero seat aayi hai par hero to hai na (Mausi, we got zero seats in 13 states but I am a hero). Party ki lutiya toh duboyi hai, arey Mausi party abhi saansein toh le rahi hai (Have sunk the party but it is still breathing)," Modi jibed.
- “Those playing with the future of youngsters will not be spared, arrests are being made across the country in the NEET issue. The Centre has already framed strict laws and important steps are being taken to strengthen the entire system of conducting examinations…I also want to tell students and youngsters that the government is serious about controlling such incidents and we are taking back-to-back steps on a war footing to fulfil our responsibilities," the prime minister said.
- “Country saw appeasement politics for long, we followed 'santushtikaran' not 'tushtikaran'. Justice for all, appeasement to none."
- “This country has seen the politics of appeasement for a long time and the model of governance of appeasement for a long time...'Hum tushtikaran nahi santushtikaran ke vichaar ko lekar chalein hai'. I assure the countrymen that we have taken the resolution of 'Viksit Bharat' and we will make efforts to fulfil that resolution and we will do it with full dedication and honesty and we will spend every moment of our time to fulfil this resolution," Modi said.
- “I will tell Congress leaders to not suppress people's mandate under the garb of fake victory celebrations…10 elections have happened since 1984, Congress has not been able to cross 250. They are stuck at 99 this time. The mandate for the Congress is to sit in the opposition and keep shouting once it runs out of logic," he said.
- “Baalak buddhi ko kaun samjhaye ki tumne fail hone ka record bana diya hai…Jab yeh baalak buddhi poori tarah sawaar ho jati hai toh sadan mein bhi kisi ke gale pad jate hai. Yeh baalak buddhi jab apni seemaye kho deti hai, toh sadan ke andar baithke aankhein maarte hain," Modi added.
(With inputs from agencies)
