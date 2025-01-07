Politics
Mint Primer: What Trudeau’s resignation means for India-Canada relations
Summary
- Justin Trudeau's resignation raises questions about Canada's political future and its relations with India. Will a new Liberal or Conservative leader mean improved relations between the two nations following a fractious year under Trudeau?
Justin Trudeau announced his resignation as the prime minister of Canada and leader of the Liberal Party on Monday. What next for Canada? And will the development bring a decisive shift in India-Canada relations? Mint explains:
