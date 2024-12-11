Jyotiraditya Scindia hits back at TMC’s Kalyan Banerjee over ‘lady killer’ remark: ‘If you get personal, be prepared’

TMC leader Kalyan Banerjee came under sharp attack for calling Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia a “lady killer" during a heated conversation at the Parliament. Following the incident, BJP women MP met Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju demanding action againt the Bengal leader.

Earlier in the day, a heated argument in Parliament between BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia and TMC's Kalyan Banerjee during a discussion on the Disaster Management Bill led to chaos in the Lok Sabha and forced a 30-minute adjournment. Banerjee, however, aplogised for the remark.

“Kalyan Banerjee has said sorry. We all come to this House with the spirit of contributing to the nation’s development," Scindia said adding, however, there will be no compromise on self-respect.

“If you will get personal, be prepared for the response also…I do not accept his apology," he stated.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh BJP President Daggubati Purandeswari criticised Banerjee's repeated offensive remarks about women parliamentarians. She said, "The repetitive comments that Kalyan Banerjee of TMC has been making against women in Parliament - this is not the first time. He has commented, pointing out to Jyotiraditya Scindia that he is a..."

"Even earlier, he had said there are so many beautiful women in the House, but my attention is not distracted. I think this is very unbecoming of a parliamentarian who hails from a state led by a woman - Mamata Banerjee leads West Bengal - and it is very unbecoming of him to pass such comments on women," Purandeswari added.

How the scuffle started? Trouble arose when Banerjee was speaking during a discussion on the amendments to the Disaster Management Act.

The All India Trinamool Congress member alleged non-cooperation by the central government during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai countered it, saying it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who helped all the states and successfully handled the crisis by taking everyone along.

Rai also alleged that the West Bengal government tried to put hurdles in the transportation of Covid vaccines through its territory.

Scindia stood up and supported Rai, saying that India had emerged as a "Vishwa Bandhu" during the pandemic and helped all the needy countries across the world.

Following this, Banerjee attacked Scindia and made certain remarks against the minister which were expunged by Speaker Om Birla.