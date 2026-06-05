K Annamalai, ex-Tamil Nadu BJP chief, resigns from party membership, Nitin Nabin accepts resignation

Former Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president K Annamalai resigned from the party's primary membership on Friday, and BJP chief Nitin Nabin accepted the resignation.

Annamalai is learnt to have tendered his resignation during his recent visit to Delhi.

"The National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Nitin Nabin, has accepted the resignation submitted by the Tamil Nadu Ex-State President, K Annamalai, from the primary membership of the party," BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said in a statement on Friday.

View full Image View full Image Annamalai was believed to have been rather upset since being replaced by Nainar Nagenthran as the Tamil Nadu BJP president and following the revival of the electoral alliance with the AIADMK in preparation for the 2026 Assembly elections in the state.

Annamalai travelled to Delhi to meet with party leadership amid speculation about his potential resignation and plans to establish a new political party. He met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday here at his residence to discuss the matter.

Annamalai was believed to have been rather upset since being replaced by Nainar Nagenthran as the Tamil Nadu BJP president and following the revival of the electoral alliance with the AIADMK in preparation for the 2026 Assembly elections in the state.

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On Thursday, Annamalai announced that he would share his thoughts during a social media interaction scheduled for June 5. He is likely to explain his visit to the national capital and address his resignation and possible plans to launch a new political party.

"Tomorrow at 12 noon, I eagerly look forward to interacting with you all on social media to share my thoughts and have an open, heart-to-heart conversation," Annamalai said on X, posting links to his social media interaction.

Who is Annamalai? Born on 4 June 1984, into a family of farmers from the Gounder community in Tamil Nadu's Karur, Annamalai was originally named Siva Senthil Kumar.

Annamalai studied Mechanical Engineering at PSG College of Technology in Coimbatore. Later, he did MBA from the Indian Institute of Management in Lucknow.

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Annamalai cleared the Civil Services exam in 2011 and joined the Indian Police Service. He became wildly popular during his career as a police officer in Karnataka and acquired the moniker 'Singam', centred on the titular character, DSP Duraisingam, a short-tempered, honest cop with a mission to eliminate corruption from society.

In August 2020, Annamalai joined the BJP. After the 2021 Assembly elections that brought the MK Stalin-led DMK to power, Annamalai replaced L Murugan as BJP’s Chief in Tamil Nadu.