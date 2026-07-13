Ex-BJP leader K Annamalai says no need to display religion every time: ‘I am Hindu, but when I step out...’

Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai spoke about being a "true Hindu" during his "We The Leaders" foundation's first conference at Pollachi on Sunday. He said that for every person, their religion is very important and lofty, but it should be within the private space.

"I am a Hindu, I sport sacred ash, kumkum; but when I step out, I lock up my caste and religion inside my house and stand before you as an ordinary man common to all the people. There is no need to highlight and display religion everytime," Annamalai was quoted by PTI as saying at the conference.

K Annamalai, a key face of the BJP in Tamil Nadu, quit the party last month, saying that his goals are bigger and that he would launch a new political party with an inclusive agenda and fight the next polls in Tamil Nadu.

During his address on Sunday, Annamalai asserted that a "true Hindu" treats everyone equally and embraces everyone and does not regard someone as "high or low."

He said: "A true Hindu treats all equally; he does not talk that one is superior and that another is inferior. He will say that everyone must go together in a straight line."

"That is my Hindu philosophy...caste and religion are outside of this movement...enough is enough as regards the caste and religion-centric politics," Annamalai added.

He hailed Mahatma Gandhi as having secured India its freedom and changing its destiny, while underlining service and transformation of Tamil Nadu and women development as key ideals of "We The Leaders."

According to the report, he decried attempts to brand him as anti-Hindu for taking a stand in favour of actor-politician Vijay's TVK regime's move to grant "Inam" category of lands to people in Karur. He said such type of lands had nothing to do with the lands owned by temples.

Annamalai said he is always a proud nationalist and Indian, and his struggle is to see that Tamil Nadu should emerge as the topper. He wondered if a proud Tamilian could be against the idea of India and whether a proud Indian could be pitted against the Tamil idea. "We do not need that politics," he asserted.

He clarified that the conference was not to cause trouble to the newly elected government but aimed at eliminating drugs. He said that this rally is not to blame a political party. "This rally is not to allege that a [particular] leader is not good," he was quoted by PTI as saying.

He said: "Our responsibility is to bring good leaders...when every individual begins working (for social causes), transformation will unfold in front of our eyes and you will see that."

Annamalai quit BJP Annamalai had resigned as Tamil Nadu's BJP president before state elections and later from the party. In a social media address, Annamalai said: “I have quit BJP in a dignified manner, to usher in a new kind of politics.” Annamalai said he had informed the BJP of his decision before the Tamil Nadu elections.

"It was a great conflict whether I am a BJP person or a Tamilian. I told the party on 4th December 2025 that I am going to resign. The party asked me to finish the elections and then go," he said.

Soon, he announced that he would form a new political ‘movement’. His platform “We the Leaders” states a belief in a governance model that is “rooted in conscious leadership, community engagement, and data-driven decision-making”.

He said the initiative would move away from personality-centric politics while rejecting sycophancy and dynastic influence.

Highlighting the rationale behind the new movement, Annamalai said it would be driven not by an individual leader, but by an idea and a broader political vision.

"Our politics is not for the sake of opposing. How we view the DMK, AIADMK, NTK, Seeman (NTK founder), Anbumani (PMK leader), G K Vasan (TMC Moopanar), A C Shanmugam, Paarivendhar, John Pandian, Krishnasamy, Vaiko, Premalatha madam - in Tamil Nadu, is exactly how I will view the Bharatiya Janata Party," he stated, according to PTI.

Annamalai's decision to quit the BJP came after the party Vijay's TVK secured victory in the Tamil Nadu Election 2026 and came to power in the state for the first time. Vijay scripted history by becoming the state's Chief Minister, ending the Dravidian political rule that oscillated between the DMK and the AIADMK.

On Sunday, Annamalai helmed "We The Leaders" foundation chose a stand against drugs as its theme for its first rally here.

Underscoring that his movement will eventually transform into a political party, he said it will be for healthy politics and not for cheap or power politics.

"There need not be any doubt about it. This (foundation) will become a political party." In 38 days, more than 19 lakh people have joined his movement, he said.

"When this count touches 50 lakh it means that Taml Nadu people are inviting, welcoming us."