KN Tripathi left the Indian Air force to join politics. He contested from the Daltonganj Assembly constituency for the first time on a Congress ticket in 2005 but lost
Congress leader and former Jharkhand minister KN Tripathi on Friday filed the nomination for All India Congress Committee (AICC) national president in Delhi. Tripathi handed over the nomination papers to Madhusudan Mistry, chairman of the Congress' Central Election Authority, at the AICC headquarters here.
KN Tripathi told ANI, "I am going to file the nomination today. Our leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have said every Congress worker can contest for this top post. They have sacrificed the posts of Prime Minister and party president."
Here is what you need to know about the politician from Jharkhand:
KN Tripathi left the Indian Air force to join politics. He contested from the Daltonganj Assembly constituency for the first time on a Congress ticket in 2005 but lost.
Here is what you need to know about the politician from Jharkhand:
Asked if he was merely posturing, the Congress leader said, "Why don't you take me seriously?" Wait till the date of withdrawal, he said on whether he will remain in the fray.
He won in the 2009 Assembly elections and was made minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj and Labour Department in the Jharkhand government.
Tripathi served as the national president of the Congress-affiliated Indian National Trade Union Congress (Tripathi faction).
"I belong to a farmer's family. The country is seeing that son of a farmer who has experience of serving with the Indian Air Force, minister in state government and elected as deputy leader of Jharkhand Legislative Assembly, can also contest for the post of AICC President," KN Tripathi said .
