Kailash Vijayvargiya's ‘lesson for all’ remark on Australian women cricketers' getting molested in MP faces backlash

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray hit out at Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya's remarks on the alleged molestation of two Australian women cricketers in Indore.

Thackeray called it a reflection of a "pathetic mentality in government." He said, “As much as embarrassing the incident of @AusWomenCricket members is, the Madhya Pradesh minister calling them out and saying it’s a lesson to be “more careful” makes it even worse.”

"What a shame! Obviously the government will not act on him, but in a time when we bid for Olympics, Commonwealth Games, and when we invite investors too, to India it is shameful to have such pathetic mentality in government," Thackeray posted on X.

Thackeray further questioned the minister's remarks on women's safety. He asked, "Is it a crime for a woman, be it from a cricket team or not, to walk on the streets of our cities?"

"Instead of acting strongly on the many such incidents faced by women everyday, the minister saying such nonsense, is a disgrace," Aaditya Thackeray.

What's the matter? Two Australian women cricketers, taking part in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, were allegedly stalked, and one of them was molested by a motorcycle-borne man in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, police said on Saturday.

The two had left their team hotel in Indore to visit a nearby cafe ahead of their clash against South Africa. It was during this outing that the two players were allegedly "inappropriately touched," news agency ANI reported.

The Australian team's management security complained about the "inappropriate behaviour" faced by the two players, and an FIR was subsequently registered.

Sub-Inspector Nidhi Raghuvanshi said that the two cricketers had stepped out of their hotel and were walking towards a café when a man on a motorcycle started following them. "He allegedly touched one of them inappropriately and rode off," she said.

What did Kailash Vijayvargiya say? Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya commented on the incident, stating that the Australian women cricketers' sudden departure from their hotel without informing authorities was “a mistake from their side too.”

"Look, there has been a lapse. But the players suddenly leaving from there without telling anyone — they didn't even tell their coach – this is a mistake from their side too," Vijayvargiya was quoted as saying.

"Because there was personal security and police security too, but they left as no one noticed, and this incident happened," the minister added.

"This incident is a lesson for all," Vijayvargiya could be heard saying in the video.

What action did police take? Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Rajesh Dandotiya said on Sunday that the suspect in the case, Aqueel Sheikh, has a criminal background.

"Australian team management security in-charge reported an incident where the FIR has been registered under section BNS 74 for inappropriate behaviour and BNS 78 for stalking," Dandotiya said.

He added, “With the intensive strategic operation of six hours, we arrested the accused named Aqueel Sheikh, who has a criminal background...”

"He appeared before the court yesterday, and we are interrogating him. After completing today's police remand, we are going to produce him before the court, and we are trying to send him on a judicial remand," Dandotiya said.

Earlier, Assistant Commissioner of Police Himani Mishra had met the two players, recorded their statements and registered a first information report under section 74 (use of criminal force to outrage a woman's modesty) and 78 (stalking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the MIG police station.

Navi Mumbai steps up security Security in Navi Mumbai has reportedly tightened for the remaining matches of the ongoing Women’s World Cup 2025 following the molestation incident involving two Australian players in Indore.

Navi Mumbai will be hosting two of the last three matches in the tournament, including the final at the DY Patil Stadium.

'Deeply pained and shocked' The Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) said it was deeply pained and shocked by the disturbing incident of misconduct and inappropriate behaviour with the two players.

"No woman should ever have to endure such trauma, and our thoughts and support are with those impacted by this distressing incident. This unfortunate event has deeply affected everyone from MPCA, who cherishes the values of respect, safety, and dignity of women," the association said.

"Over the years, Indore has earned a proud reputation as a safe venue for the visiting teams and dignitaries from other fields. It is deeply painful that the disorderly action of one individual has caused such harm and cast a shadow over the city’s image," the cricketing body said.

It added, “As the host, MPCA extends sincere apologies to the Australian women’s team for this deeply distressing and unfortunate incident while in our city, known for safety, grace, and hospitality.”