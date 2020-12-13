Kamal Haasan asks PM Modi to explain need for new Parliament building

Speaking to reporters before leaving for the temple town, Haasan alleged that the authorities had at the last minute not granted permission for MNM to campaign within urban areas, though they had got the nod to go ahead in 'many places'. Asked about the focus of his party's campaign, he said would be ushering in a complete transformation in Tamil Nadu. "There is no doubt about degeneration in the state... people know that well and there is no point lamenting..MNM will talk about what needs to be done now," he said,apparently targeting the two Dravidian parties, AIADMK and DMK, who have in turn ruled the state since 1967.