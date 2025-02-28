Kamal Haasan meets Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin amid Hindi imposition row - all you need to know

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan met Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on Friday amid the “Hindi imposition row”.

The ruling DMK has been alleging that the Centre imposed Hindi through the 3-language formula as part of the NEP, a charge denied by the Union government.

Earlier, the actor addressed party cadres in Chennai on the 8th foundation day of his party, Makkal Needhi Maiyam (MNM), emphasizing the importance of linguistic pride.

Marking the milestone, Haasan hoisted the party flag at the MNM headquarters in Chennai.

In his address, Haasan underscored the challenges faced by Tamilians, particularly in their fight to preserve their language. He referred to Tamil Nadu's historic struggle against the imposition of Hindi, warning those who might take language issues lightly.

"Tamilians have lost their lives for a language. Don't play with those things. Tamilians, even children, know what language they need. They have the knowledge to choose which language they need," Haasan said, referring to the longstanding sentiment for linguistic autonomy.

He also acknowledged the criticism of his political career, with detractors calling him a "failed politician." However, Haasan reflected on his journey, admitting that he might have entered politics earlier.

"I feel I lost because I entered politics too late. If I had entered 20 years ago, my speech and position would have been different," he said.

Addressing his party workers, Haasan signalled MNM's upcoming political ambitions, stating that this year, the party's voice would be heard in Parliament. Next year, it would be felt in the state Assembly. He urged his supporters to begin preparing for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, stressing the importance of their active participation.