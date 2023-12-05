Following Congress' debacle in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections 2023, state party Chief Kamal Nath may tender his resignation from the post. Kamal Nath may meet Congress party President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday, a PTI report confirmed citing sources. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Winning 163 seats, the BJP got two-thirds majority in the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly, while the Congress bagged 66 seats. The polls were held last month and votes counted on Sunday.

The Congress has convened a meeting of all 230 candidates on Tuesday to discuss the defeat in the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections and the reasons behind the poor performance. Nath is scheduled to address the meeting. Senior leaders Digvijaya Singh, Suresh Pachouri and others will discuss the causes of the party's debacle.

As per the PTI report, the Congress leadership is upset over Nath's remarks against many leaders of the INDIA bloc, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar, over seat sharing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While the Samajwadi Party was asking for only four to six seats, the JD(U) only one seat in Madhya Pradesh, to which Nath did not agree and peeved the leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc, formed to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The Congress leadership is also reportedly upset over Nath not meeting party leaders and workers, but meeting Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the last 2018 state assembly elections, the Congress party stood first by winning 114 seats while the BJP came second and managed to win 109 seats.

The Congress came to power, with veteran leader Kamal Nath taking oath as the chief minister but a political upheaval rocked the state in 2020 after then-Congressman Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with 22 loyalist MLAs, switched over to the saffron camp.

The Congress government fell after being reduced to a minority and the BJP formed the government in the state, with Shivraj Singh Chouhan returning as chief minister.

Notably, Madhya Pradesh has been a BJP stronghold for the last twenty years, barring the 15-month tenure of the Kamal Nath-led government when the Congress came to power in 2018.

